Young dreamers are the seeds of change

"Children are the living messages we send to a time we will not see."

— John F. Kennedy, 35th President of the United States

When we’re young, we absorb as fast as a parched desert in a rain storm. Children are the future of the world. With their creativity and innovative thinking, they can contribute to a better world. There are several ways in which children can create a better world, but first of all it is crucial for us to know what are those possible ways.

Children can help with environmental protection by planting trees or recycling trash in their neighbourhood. They can also work on technological innovations such as creating new apps that help people with disabilities or create social media campaigns for important causes like climate change awareness.

This generation has an opportunity to make a difference in the world and we should not be afraid to give them the opportunities to succeed. The world is changing and the future is uncertain for the upcoming generation. We need to make sure that the generation of young people, who will be living in this new reality are prepared for it. We need to prepare them for the challenges that await them and let them know how they can help solve these problems.

How do you think we should approach this issue?

I think that the key is to make sure that we tell the world how to be more sustainable, how doing things in a more sustainable way will create a better future for everyone. This is where education comes into play. We children need to learn about renewable resources, about being respectful towards nature and environment and the importance of protecting it.

There are many other lessons that need to be instilled in children so that they can help solve the problems currently being faced.

As the population continues to grow, there will be a need for more resources. More people will require more food and water. If we are to produce these things in an environmentally conscious and sustainable way then there needs to be an increased focus on renewable resources. Therefore, the children today need to be fully aware of these renewable resources and should promote their use among their elders, too, in day-to- day life.Thus, we can say that in this manner children can contribute to a better future for a better world. Let us make this world a better place, one child at a time.

Shiva Gupta, Class XII, Saraswati Paradise International Public School, Sanjauli, Shimla