Home / The School Tribune / Young entrepreneur Nidhi gets Rs 1L prize

Young entrepreneur Nidhi gets Rs 1L prize

Achievers

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Nov 22, 2025 IST
In a moment of great pride for the city, Nidhi Rana, a student of PML SD Public School, Sector-32, Chandigarh, received a Rs 1,00,000 cash prize, citation, and trophy from Rotary International President Francesco Arezzo for her exceptional contributions to innovation and community leadership. Nidhi, an internationally recognised young entrepreneur, is the co-founder of StepTern, Tetra Caps, and the Eco Flow Initiative, ventures spanning AI-powered education, circular-economy furniture design, and sustainable water engineering. She has earned accolades at the Young Founders Summit and multiple national business and innovation competitions, including serving as a Biz-AI Judge at the Axom Youth Innovation Fest. A two-time Best Delegate at national MUNs, a state-level graphic design winner, certified coder, and machine-learning practitioner trained under Stanford, Google, and Harvard programmes, Nidhi embodies academic and creative excellence. Her social impact work includes volunteering with Access Life, Antigone, and the Amigos Foundation, where she also led fundraising initiatives. As Ex-Chartered Interact Club Vice-President, and founder of The Rhetoric League, she has redefined student leadership. Nidhi's recognition by the global head of Rotary celebrates her as one of India's most promising young change-makers.

