Young Farmers’ Public High School, Bhadson

After the marvellous result of the students of Class V of the school, in which 47 students out of 51 scored above 90% marks, writing another success story. The students of Class VIII excelled in the results declared by Punjab School Education Board. Maintaining the dominance in the result, the students continued the school’s proud legacy by achieving 100% result in the PSEB examination for the Session 2024-25. Gureet Kaur bagged the third rank in Punjab with 99.67% (598/600) and first position in Patiala district out of the 2,91,917 students who appeared for the PSEB board examination. The second position holder, Kritika, scored 98% marks (588/600) and scored 13th rank in Punjab. Vanshika Sharma, Harpreet Kaur, Pawanjot Kaur and Amandeep Kuar scored 96.2% marks (577/600) and secured the third position in the school.