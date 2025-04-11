DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / The School Tribune / Young Farmers’ Public High School, Bhadson

Young Farmers’ Public High School, Bhadson

After the marvellous result of the students of Class V of the school, in which 47 students out of 51 scored above 90% marks, writing another success story. The students of Class VIII excelled in the results declared by Punjab...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:56 AM Apr 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

After the marvellous result of the students of Class V of the school, in which 47 students out of 51 scored above 90% marks, writing another success story. The students of Class VIII excelled in the results declared by Punjab School Education Board. Maintaining the dominance in the result, the students continued the school’s proud legacy by achieving 100% result in the PSEB examination for the Session 2024-25. Gureet Kaur bagged the third rank in Punjab with 99.67% (598/600) and first position in Patiala district out of the 2,91,917 students who appeared for the PSEB board examination. The second position holder, Kritika, scored 98% marks (588/600) and scored 13th rank in Punjab. Vanshika Sharma, Harpreet Kaur, Pawanjot Kaur and Amandeep Kuar scored 96.2% marks (577/600) and secured the third position in the school.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper