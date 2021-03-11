Young Farmers' Public High School, Bhadson

Under the guidance of Chander Deep Grewal, students of classes V to VIII of the school, Principal Mandeep Grewal, Jashandeep Kumar and Aravali House in charge Pinky Dhir visited the Community Health Centre at Bhadson to honour nurses on the occasion of World Nurses Day. They presented handmade ‘Thank you’ cards and chocolates to the nurses, in the presence of Dr Devinderjit Kaur, SMO, Bhadson, and Dr Amanpreet Singh, BEE. Dr Devinderjit appreciated the efforts of the students and encouraged them to always serve the society.
