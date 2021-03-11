Young Farmers' Public High School, Bhadson

Poetry recitation and portrait-making competitions were held to celebrate the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. The event was organised by the Aravali House for classes VI to X. The students recited poems of Rabindranath Tagore and remembered him for his contribution to the field of literature. Students showed their creativity in the portrait -making competition by sketcing wonderful portraits of Tagore. Principal Mandeep Grewal encouraged and motivated the students. She also apoke about the Nobel laureate and his achievements.