Young Farmers' Public High School, Bhadson

Shivalik House of the school celebrated World Photography Day on August 19 by organising a photography competition for the students of Classes VI to X. Students showcased theme-based photographs clicked by them related to nature, humans, objects, etc. The winners of the competition were Divyansh Sood (VIII), Mehtab Inder Singh Grewal, (VIII), Sukhvir Sharma (VIII) and Akashdeep Singh (IX-A). Principal Mandeep Grewal applauded the students and their creative ways of displaying the photographs and blessed them for improving their photography skills.