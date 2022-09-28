Young Farmers' Public High School, Bhadson

The Nagar Nigam of Bhadson organised a rally under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. NCC cadets of the school participated in the rally, which was flagged off by school Principal Mandeep Grewal along with Darshan Kumar Kaura (pardhan), Aparpar Singh (EO), Mohit (clerk), Mani Singh (CF) and other staff members of the Nagar Nigam. The rally passed through different areas of Bhadson town. ANO Amritpal Kaur, Narinder Kaur, Chahat Arora and Jashanjot Singh accompanied the students during the rally. The students carried banners, raised slogans such as “Humara Bharat saaf ho, isme hum sabka hath ho” and “Ek kadam swachhta ki ore”. Through these slogans they made the people aware of the hygiene and cleanliness of their surroundings.