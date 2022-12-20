Young Farmers' Public High School, Bhadson

The school celebrated International Mountain Day to highlight the opportunities and constraints in mountain development. Students of Class IX created a wall magazine in which they showed their creativity by displaying the sketches of famous mountaineers like Lt Col Avatar Singh Cheema, Gurdial Singh, Nawang Gombu Sherpa, Bachendri Pal, Mohan Singh Kohli etc. The wall magazine was placed in front of the main gate of the school campus and visitors praised the efforts of the students. Principal Mandeep Grewal applauded the hard work done by students and the House.
