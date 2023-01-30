Young Farmers' Public High School, Bhadson

A function was organised at the school to mark the 74th Republic Day. Aaravali House arranged the function to pay tributes to the martyrs who had sacrificed their lives for the nation. Gureet Kaur of Class VI delivered a speech on the importance of this day. Students of Classes II, IV, VI, and VII sang patriotic songs. Managing Director Chander Deep Grewal thanked participants and the House for arranging the event which evoked feelings of patriotism. Principal Mandeep Grewal asked students to choose the right path to lead the nation towards progress and prosperity.