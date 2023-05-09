Young Farmers' Public High School, Bhadson

The school organised a 90-minute enthralling magic to mark World Red Cross Day, which falls on May 8. It was organised in collaboration with the Indian Red Cross Society. The magician, Surjit Singh, mesmerised the students and the staff by his magical tricks. The students of all classes were overjoyed to see a piece of rope standing in the air, papers turning into flowers and water pumping out of the ears of fellow students etc. The students were spellbound during the show. The magician explained to the students that magic was a skill, which could be learnt. Principal Mandeep Grewal thanked the magician for putting up a good show and also making it educational by conveying the message of patriotism, saving water, female foeticide, planting trees etc. She further explained the importance of the Red Cross Society, which helped the people in need. She also advised the students to discover and identify their innate power and develop various skills.