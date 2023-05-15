Young Farmers' Public High School, Bhadson

Students from classes VI to X took part in a English poetry recitation competition to celebrate Rabindranath Jayanti. The programme commenced with a floral tribute to Rabindranath Tagore. Dilpreet Kaur from Class VIII delivered a speech on the works of the great poet. Students recited poems of Rabindranath Tagore and other poets. Sukhman Kaur of Class IX read inspirational quotes. The competition was judged by Principal Mandeep Grewal along with Suditi. Gureet Kaur, Tasneem Pandher, Dilpreet Kaur and Harshita Gupta were adjudged best students in Group I, while Nandni, Mehtab Inder Singh Grewal, Saksham and Harleen Kaur from Class IX and Prem Kaur from Class X bagged the top honours in Group B. The Principal paid floral tributes to Rabindranath Tagore and told the students to imbibe the values of the great personality.