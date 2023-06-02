Young Farmers' Public High School, Bhadson

Students of the school secured 100 per cent result in the Matriculation examination conducted by the PSEB. The 'top performer' of the school, Harvir Kaur scored 96.46 per cent, Simranjeet Kaur scored 94.76 per cent, and Harvir Kaur scored 100 per cent marks in science and Simranjeet Kaur, Vanshjeet Kaur Mehra and Tania scored 100 per cent marks in social studies. Sakshi Kumari was third in the school and scored 93.84 per cent. Out of 51 students who appeared for Class X exam, nine scored between 90 per cent to 100 per cent marks, 22 scored between 80 per cent to 90 per cent, 16 students scored between 70 per cent to 80 per cent marks. Principal of the school, Mandeep Grewal congratulated all students, parents and teachers and appreciated their hard work and sincere efforts. MD Chander Deep Grewal blessed them for a bright and successful future.