Young Farmers' Public High School, Bhadson

To celebrate Independence Day, the management, staff and students of the school organised a special morning assembly. Students wore dresses of different colours of the national flag. Students conveyed the message of patriotism and national spirit through dance and patriotic songs. The school was decked up with Tricolours, balloons and kites. Principal Mandeep Grewal exhorted the students to follow the ideals of the great freedom fighters and urged them to take a pledge towards a clean, poverty-free and corruption-free India. She praised the students and staff members for such amazing performances. The NCC cadets took the pledge under ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ with soil in their hands and uploaded it on the official website under the guidance of their ANO Amritpal Kaur.
