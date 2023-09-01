Young Farmer's Public High School, Bhadson

The school celebrated “World Photography Day” by organising a photography competition for the students of classes VI to X. This day is celebrated to pay a tribute to the art of photography and also encourage students who are passionate about the it. This competition motivated the students who want to pursue a career in photography.The students showcased theme - based photographs clicked by them. The exhibition was artistically displayed along with strikingly attractive captions to the photographs. The winners of this competition were: First prize — Mehtab Inder Singh Grewal IX; Second prize — Parneet Kaur VII; and Third prize — Kririka VII. The Principal, Mandeep Grewal, applauded the students for their creative way of displaying the photographs.