Young Farmers’ Public High School, Bhadson, celebrates World Post Day

To celebrate World Post Day, the school organised a field trip for students of Class IV and V to the Post Office at Bhadson. This visit was organised to make the young generation aware of the role of post office in the everyday lives of people and businesses and its contribution in global, social and economic development. Staff members of the post office Neeru Kansal (SPM), Kuldeep Singh (PM), Navjot Kaur (MTS) and Poonam (PA) welcomed the students and staff members. The staff members of the post office showed postcards, inland letter, cards, various stamps, envelopes and date stamp to students and highlighted the importance of these things. The curiosity of the students arose and they were excited to see all these things. They made the comparison between the working of the communication sector in the past and present days. Principal Mandeep Grewal applauded the efforts of Jashandeep Kumar and Pinky Dhir in organising the trip and thanked the Bhadson Post Office Department for their cooperation.