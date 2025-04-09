DT
PT
Young Farmers' Public High School, Bhadson

Young Farmers’ Public High School, Bhadson

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Apr 09, 2025 IST
To mark the commencement of the new academic session (2025-26) ‘Aarambh’ of ‘Akhand Path’ was observed on the school campus, followed by ‘Samapti’ in the presence of all members of the managing committee, school staff, students and their parents. The ‘bhog’ of ‘Akhand Path’ was solemnised as parents, students and school staff partook of ‘Guru ka langar’. With the blessings of the Almighty, the students of Class V (2024-25) of the school performed exceedingly well in their state board examination. The students have earned a comprehensive range of excellent individual scores epitomising excellence and hard work. Out of 51 students who appeared in the state board examination of Class V, six students scored 100% marks, 37 students scored above 95%, 10 students scored between 90% and 95%, three students scored between 80% to 89%, and one student scored 79% marks. Principal Mandeep Grewal congratulated all students, parents and teachers on the proud achievement.

