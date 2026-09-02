Young writer impresses with her mystery novel 

Ira Anand, a student of Class V at Vivek High School, Chandigarh, has turned her love for books, mysteries and storytelling through her novel The Mystery of the Moth.

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An enthusiastic reader who enjoys solving mysteries, Ira says the idea for the book came from a simple thought: why not bring together two things she loves — reading and mystery? While she had previously enjoyed writing short fantasy stories, The Mystery of the Moth saw her take on a longer suspense-filled adventure. Published by iNTELLYJELLY Publication House under its Budding Writers’ Series, the book is also a celebration of a young imagination encouraged by parents, grandparents and family. In an interaction she shares her journey as a writer. Excerpts:

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So what exactly is The Mystery of the Moth about?

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It’s about two young girls who suddenly find themselves in the middle of very strange circumstances. There are disappearances, suspicious people, clues, lies and lots of moments where you think you know what is happening… but you probably don’t.

Is the main character a little bit like you?

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Maybe a little! She loves mysteries, writes things down in a notebook and can get very suspicious very quickly. I’m not saying I do that… but I’m also not saying I don’t.

What was the most fun part of writing it?

Making up the twists in the story. I loved deciding who looked suspicious, who actually was suspicious and how to make readers guess the wrong person. It is very satisfying to know something that your reader doesn’t!

Was there any part that was difficult?

Definitely keeping track of all the clues. In a mystery, you can’t just put random things everywhere and forget about them. Everything has to somehow make sense in the end, which is harder than it sounds.

You mention family a lot in the book. Did they help you while you were writing?

A lot. My parents kept encouraging me and my sister was always there for me.

What do you want readers to feel while reading the book?

I want them to feel like they have entered another world and are solving the mystery along with the characters. And I want them to keep saying, “Just one more chapter,” even when they are supposed to be sleeping.

What are your future plans?

I would love to write another book. I have realised that once you start making up mysteries, your brain does not really stop. So yes, I think there are definitely more suspicious people, strange clues and dramatic adventures waiting somewhere! TNS