Youth Parliament Competition organised

The 37th Regional Youth Parliament Competition was organised by PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector 31, Chandigarh, at Harjinder Auditorium, Air Force Station, 3 BRD. Around 500 students from eight Kendriya Vidyalayas participated enthusiastically. Chief Guest Gyan Chand Gupta highlighted the importance of democratic values and responsible citizenship. Distinguished guests included Air Commodore Nipun Gupta, Chairman of the Vidyalaya Management Committee; Anurag Bhatnagar, Deputy Commissioner of KVS Regional Office Chandigarh; RC Sharma, Assistant Commissioner; Randhir Singh, Retired Assistant Commissioner of KVS Gurgaon Region; and Gurpreet Singh, Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya High Ground. Principal Subhash Chand highlighted the significance of the Youth Parliament, imparting a message to students to remain aware of democratic values, allegiance to the Constitution and parliamentary procedures. Teams from eight Kendriya Vidyalayas of the Chandigarh region delivered impressive presentations on various topics related to parliamentary procedures, contemporary issues, democratic values and constitutional responsibilities, making the event insightful, inspirational and successful.

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