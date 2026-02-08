YPS, Patiala, celebrate 78th Foundation Day

Yadavindra Public School, Patiala, celebrated its 78th Foundation Day, marking nearly eight decades of excellence in education, values and tradition. A special morning assembly formed an integral part of the celebrations, bringing together students, alumni, faculty members and distinguished guests. The celebrations began with a solemn ceremony paying tribute to the visionary founder, His Highness Maharajadhiraj Yadavindra Singh Mohindra Bahadur of Patiala. Headmaster Navin Kumar Dixit, along with staff and students, attended the ceremony, which included the rendition of shabads by the school choir and a floral tribute to the revered founder. Vibrant activities followed, including the Pagal Gymkhana, inaugurated by Col RPS Brar (retd), Member of the YPS Board of Governors and President of AYOSA. The school fete, inaugurated by the Headmaster and Ruchi Dixit, featured hobby stalls, games and food outlets. Sporting events added to the festive spirit, with cricket and girls' basketball matches between alumni and present students, in which the current Yadavindrians emerged victorious. The celebrations concluded with a special assembly graced by four members of the school's first batch, whose presence added a nostalgic and historic dimension. Addressing the gathering, the Headmaster remarked that the celebrations reflected the school's rich heritage and reaffirmed its commitment to holistic education and timeless values.

