YPS-Patiala wins Col Frank Von Goldstein Memorial Literary Festival

Yadavindra Public School, Patiala, emerged victorious at the inaugural Col Frank Von Goldstein Memorial Literary Festival. The four-day event brought together 11 school teams to celebrate literary excellence, creativity and critical thinking. Inaugurated by Headmaster Navin Kumar Dixit, the festival featured the 32nd Col Frank Von Goldstein Memorial Debate, storytelling, Book Advocate, Conversations Beyond Time and Writers’ Desk. The closing ceremony was graced by chief guest Dr Pushpinder Singh Gill, Vice-Chancellor of Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab Sports University. The highlight of the festival was the debate final between YPS, Patiala, and The Tons Bridge School, Dehradun. Demonstrating exceptional debating skills, YPS, Patiala, clinched the coveted trophy, marking a proud achievement for the school.

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