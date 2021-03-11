Yukti wins prize in declamation

Yukti Prashar of Class VII of Saupin’s School, Sector-9, Panchkula, won the second prize at a declamation contest organised by the Shri Satya Sai Seva Organisation at Sri Satya Sai Centre, Sector 12-A, Panchkula. She spoke on ‘Role of youth in making India a world leader’. Principal Rani Poddar congratulated her for her achievement.