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Home / The School Tribune / Yuvam, Anvika, selected for School Diplomacy Club International Youth Camp

Yuvam, Anvika, selected for School Diplomacy Club International Youth Camp

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:05 PM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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Stepping Stones School, Sector 37-D, Chandigarh, takes immense pride in announcing a remarkable achievement by its students. Yuvam Gupta (Class X) and Anvika Agrawal (Class XI) have been selected to participate in the prestigious School Diplomacy Club International Youth Camp 2026, to be held in Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan, Russian Federation. The students are participating in the esteemed international programme through the Global Youth Federation, India, an organisation committed to promoting global citizenship and nurturing youth leadership. The camp, organised by the Movement of the First, will bring together young leaders from across the globe. It aims to provide a platform for cultural exchange, leadership development and meaningful international collaboration. This achievement is a testament to the dedication, talent and global outlook of the students. The school fraternity extended its heartfelt congratulations to Yuvam Gupta and Anvika Agrawal for bringing laurels to the institution. Speaking on the occasion, Principal Anu Kumar said, “We wish them a safe journey and a highly enriching experience as they proudly represent Stepping Stones School, Chandigarh, and India on the global stage. Best wishes to our young ambassadors.”

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