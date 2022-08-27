Zee Litera School, Karnal

The investiture ceremony for the academic year 2022-23 was held on the school premises. The ceremony began with the lighting of the lamp by Deep Bedi, Principal, along with the Coordinators Rachna Gupta and Kanchan Arora. "Saraswati vandana' was performed by the girls of Class VIII. The elected school Head Boy, Head Girl, Vice Head Boy, Vice Head Girl, along with the Sports Captain, Captain Discipline, Captain Events and House Captains and Vice Captains were conferred with badges, sashes and flags by the Principal.