Home / The School Tribune / 'Zest 2025 – Fog and Frost Fest' organised

'Zest 2025 – Fog and Frost Fest' organised

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Dec 31, 2025 IST
The students and staff of DAV Model School, Sector 15, Chandigarh, celebrated the festive spirit of Christmas at a special event, “Zest 2025 – Fog and Frost Fest”. The event was organised under the guidance of Principal Anuja Sharma. She highlighted the importance of Christmas Eve. Laughter, music and excitement filled the air as everyone came together to celebrate the occasion. The event brought the school students together, promoting happiness, sharing and unity. The campus was beautifully decorated with Christmas-themed decor, creating a warm and cheerful atmosphere despite the winter chill. The celebration aimed to spread joy, togetherness and the true spirit of Christmas. Students from Nursery to Class VII actively participated by setting up creative and engaging game stalls, which became a major attraction of the fest. These stalls encouraged teamwork, confidence and creativity among the young learners. Students enjoyed a variety of fun activities, festive games and delightful food stalls.

