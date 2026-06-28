Zirakpur school holds International Yoga Day programme

The International Day of Yoga was celebrated at the PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, K-Area, Zirakpur. Eminent yogacharya Ram Pratap was the chief guest. He holds postgraduate degrees in yoga, Sanskrit and philosophy and has been actively involved in the promotion of yoga and public welfare for nearly two decades. Currently, he is associated with the Brahmrishi Yoga Training Institute and is contributing significantly to the fields of yoga and Indian philosophy. The event was coordinated and conducted by Ravi Kumar (yoga teacher) and Ashok (PGT, physical education). Around 700 students and teachers enthusiastically participated in the programme. The event commenced with a green welcome accorded to the chief guest by school Principal Pushpa Sharma. Addressing the gathering, the chief guest delivered an inspiring message on the importance of yoga, a healthy lifestyle and mental well-being. All students and faculty members enthusiastically participated in the yoga session, practising various asanas and pranayama exercises. The objective of the programme was to raise awareness about yoga and inspire students to lead healthy and balanced lives. The event concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Rajendra Kumar (PGT, Hindi), who expressed gratitude to the chief guest and extended his best wishes to all participants on the International Day of Yoga.

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