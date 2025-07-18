DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Science & Technology / A dog's 'personality' could drive how they engage with content on TV: Study

A dog's 'personality' could drive how they engage with content on TV: Study

Dogs were found to be more likely to react to animals on-screen than to other stimuli
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:34 PM Jul 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock
Advertisement

Dogs may have 'personalities' which guide their television viewing habits — an anxious dog might respond more to cars or a doorbell sound, while an excitable one is more likely to follow on-screen objects, a study has found.

Advertisement

Researchers from Auburn University, US, also found that pet dogs may perceive two-dimensional objects on the TV screen in a manner similar to those in the three-dimensional environment.

The results, published in the journal Scientific Reports, help understand a pet dog's internal, perceptual experience and may inform interventions taken towards their welfare.

Advertisement

"In practice, engagement with television could provide dogs with an enriching, meaningful experience," the authors wrote.

About 650 dog owners responded to surveys after observing their dog's TV viewing habits. Aspects such as whether an owner taught their dog to watch TV or not, hours in a week spent watching TV and average time a dog paid attention while watching were surveyed.

Advertisement

Dogs' reactions to objects on-screen — animals, non-animals and how much they were followed — were assessed. Age range of the 453 dogs finally included in the analysis was two months to 16 years old.

Dogs were found to be more likely to react to animals on-screen than to other stimuli, with about 45 per cent of the dogs (206) always responding to dog noises such as barking and howling.

The authors wrote, "Dogs who were more excitable were more likely to exhibit behaviours suggesting an expectation that the television stimulus exists in the 3D environment (i.e., follow behaviours)." "Furthermore, dogs who displayed more fearful tendencies were more likely to respond to the non-animal stimuli (e.g., car, doorbell)," they wrote.

The researchers said that differences in dogs' temperament could inform owners' training methods in rectifying problem behaviours towards content on television.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts