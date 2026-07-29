About 17% of current tasks could be automated by Gen-AI: Goldman Sachs

Up to 17 percent of the tasks, which are currently carried out by India's non-agricultural workforce, could be automated by generative artificial intelligence (Gen-AI), but it is more likely to improve than eliminate jobs, as per Goldman Sachs report.

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The report highlighted that just 8–12 percent of employment face a significant danger of substitution, yet nearly half of India's workers might use AI as a productivity assistance tool.

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AI is expected to supplement 42–48 percent of India's non-agricultural jobs, with the remaining workforce mostly unaffected. The report stated that over the next ten years, AI will change how Indians work by automating repetitive chores and freeing up humans to concentrate on higher-value activities, rather than causing significant job losses.

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The study emerges as companies in a variety of industries—from banking and IT services to healthcare and education—increase their investments in generative AI.

Depending on how swiftly technology advances, it projects that AI might automate 9–17 percent of all tasks currently performed by India's non-agricultural sector. About 13–15 percent of labor tasks are accessible to AI automation in its baseline scenario.

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According to the report, which analyzes tasks rather than full employment, the majority of occupations will blend tasks that AI can complete with those that still call for human judgment, creativity, or physical labor.

Furthermore, sectors that rely heavily on knowledge stand to gain the most. The study claims that because workers in these industries spend a large portion of their time analyzing data, creating content, and making decisions that AI can help, education, healthcare, media, and financial and professional services have the highest exposure to AI.

In contrast, industries like manufacturing, mining, and construction continue to be less exposed due to the physical nature of their labor.