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Home / Science & Technology / 'Aerosols over South Asia have highest heating rates across the globe': Study

'Aerosols over South Asia have highest heating rates across the globe': Study

Aerosols are tiny particles suspended in the atmosphere that play a crucial yet complex role in shaping climate

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Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:25 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Identifying regional variations in the distribution of aerosols across various parts of the world, researchers have found that South Asia is largely affected by dust mixed with pollution which produces the highest atmospheric heating rates.

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The study revealed that strongly absorbing aerosols, such as those rich in black carbon, contribute significantly to atmospheric heating, with the potential to disrupt regional weather patterns and cloud formation. In contrast, very weakly absorbing aerosols have a relatively minor impact on the atmosphere, primarily reflecting sunlight back into space and cooling the surface.

“By shedding light on the global distribution of aerosols and their radiative effects, the comprehensive study offers valuable insights into climate science.”

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