 Antarctica is missing a chunk of sea ice bigger than Greenland – what’s going on? : The Tribune India

  • Science Technology
  • Antarctica is missing a chunk of sea ice bigger than Greenland – what’s going on?

Antarctica is missing a chunk of sea ice bigger than Greenland – what’s going on?

If the ‘missing’ sea ice were a country, it'd be the tenth largest in the world

Antarctica is missing a chunk of sea ice bigger than Greenland – what’s going on?

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

London, August 1

Deadly heatwaves, raging wildfires and record global temperatures are upon us. But far from the flames, at the southernmost tip of the planet, something just as shocking is unfolding.

It’s Antarctic winter, a time when the area of floating sea ice around the continent should be rapidly expanding. This year though, the freeze-up has been happening in slow motion.

After reaching a record low minimum extent this summer there is now an area of open ocean bigger than Greenland. If the “missing” sea ice were a country, it'd be the tenth largest in the world.

Who cares about Antarctic sea ice?

In the face of more immediate climate concerns, why does Antarctic sea ice matter?

Floating sea ice is a pivotal climate puzzle piece. Without it, global temperatures would be warmer because its bright, white surface acts like a mirror, reflecting the sun's energy back to space. This keeps the Antarctic – and by extension, the planet – cool.

Antarctic sea ice also plays a particularly important role in controlling ocean currents and may act as a buffer that protects floating ice shelves and glaciers from collapsing and adding to global sea levels.

In short, the loss of Antarctic sea ice matters for the whole planet.

Southern sea ice: a short history

Every year Antarctic sea ice undergoes a transformation: from its summer minimum in February, its area increases more than sixfold during the winter freeze-up which reaches its height in September. A clear way to monitor the health of Antarctic sea ice is to track these peaks and troughs.

Records began in 1979 and until 2015, the yearly average extent of frozen sea around Antarctica was increasing ever so slightly. Yet in the past seven years, Antarctic sea ice has changed dramatically.

After a record high two years prior, the amount of sea ice fell dramatically at the end of 2016 to a record minimum in February 2017. This was followed by successive low years with the southern hemisphere summer record again being broken in February 2022 and most recently, a new lowest extent of 1.79 million square kilometres being recorded in 2023, a fall of nearly 10% from last year's summer record.

Since February 2023, slow regrowth has meant sea ice has fallen further and further behind where it should be for the time of year.

And now, in July, what we're seeing is truly remarkable.

A complex picture

Antarctic sea ice, and how it’s affected by climate change, has been so hard to understand because there are so many factors at play.

Wind patterns, storms, ocean currents and air and ocean temperatures all affect how much of the sea around Antarctica is covered by ice and they often push and pull in different directions. This means it can be hard to link the behaviour of Antarctic sea ice in any particular year, or over several years, to just one factor.

This complexity is behind the perplexing increase in Antarctic sea ice extent observed between 1979 and 2015, and what makes it so hard to understand current conditions.

Before 2015, contrasting trends in sea ice growth in different regions of the vast continent mostly counterbalanced each other. What's remarkable about 2023 is that these regional differences are largely absent.

How rare is it?

This year's record low summer minimum and record slow freeze-up are astonishing because they fall so far outside the range we have come to expect.

Antarctic sea ice varies a lot year-to-year, but even by Antarctic standards this is well outside the bounds of normality. Some experts have attempted to put a number on just how rare this would be without climate change and arrived at “a once in 7.5-million-year event”.

However, while the current situation is certainly off the charts, those charts don't go back very far, and so it's hard to make these sorts of statements with any real certainty.

Given how complex a system it is, we can't say conclusively whether the past 40 years (the period for which we have satellite observations) are an accurate reflection of the “natural” behaviour of Antarctic sea ice. In fact, there's good reason to think they aren't. Which makes it difficult to say exactly how unusual this year's values are.

However, while we may not be able to put an exact number on it, we know that this is a rare event.

Is it climate change?

Compared with Arctic sea ice, the precipitous decline of which can be robustly linked to rising temperatures, Antarctic sea ice has proved more enigmatic.

In response to greenhouse gas emissions, models have long predicted a drop in Antarctic sea ice: a prediction that previously appeared at odds with the data.

As the ocean and atmosphere warm, we might expect sea ice sandwiched between the two to shrink. But as scientists have come to learn, Antarctic sea ice is more complicated than that.

Models seem unreliable on this topic, which means we still don't know what Antarctic sea ice decline will look like. And while seven days may be a long time in politics, seven years is a short time when it comes to the climate.

It is too early to say conclusively whether the recent dramatic fall in Antarctic sea ice extent is simply a blip in the record or, as now seems more likely, the first sign of a longer-lasting reduction induced by climate change.

What happens in Antarctica doesn't stay in Antarctica. Regardless of the vagaries of Antarctic sea ice behaviour, the polar regions play a vital role in the climate system. And they are changing before our very eyes.

Antarctica isn't just for the penguins: it matters for all of us.

 By Ella Gilbert: Climate Scientist, British Antarctic Survey and Caroline Holmes: Polar Climate Scientist, British Antarctic Survey, Associate Lecturer, The Open University               

(The Conversation) 

#England #London

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Two home guards killed, several cops injured, cars torched as mobs pelt stones at VHP procession in Haryana’s Nuh

2
Haryana

Nuh violence spreads to Gurugram; situation under control, says DC

3
Himachal

Himachal rains: Watch shocking video of Manali road before and after floods

4
Diaspora

Indian-origin man Simranjit Singh pleads guilty to human trafficking from Canada to US

5
Nation

'I am a disco dancer': Anurag Thakur sings his way through anti-piracy Bill; Opposition fumes

6
Nation

Manipur video 'horrendous', don't want state police to handle it: Supreme Court

7
Delhi

Friends, colleagues fondly remember 'stylish Sardarni' art historian Kavita Singh

8
Entertainment

Gippy Grewal welcomes Sanjay Dutt to Punjabi cinema with 'Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi'

9
Haryana

Delhi-Gurugram eway blocked, residents oppose VVIP protocol

10
Jalandhar

Jalandhar: 2 women caught on camera selling drugs, video goes viral

Don't Miss

View All
200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

Top News

Curfew imposed in Haryana’s Nuh following violence; state seeks 20 RAF companies from Centre

Curfew imposed in Haryana’s Nuh following violence; death toll reaches 4; state seeks 20 RAF companies from Centre

A religious building torched in Sector 57 at Gurugram

Nuh violence spills over to Gurugram as religious place set on fire, man shot dead

Nuh violence spills over to Gurugram as religious place set on fire, man shot dead

The police so far have rounded up 5 people from Tigra villag...

Mallikarjun Kharge seeks time from President Murmu on behalf of opposition to discuss Manipur issue

Lok Sabha to take up no-confidence motion on August 8, PM to reply on August 10

Congress boycotts Business Advisory Committee meeting of Lok...

Manipur video: Supreme Court asks CBI not to proceed with recording statements of women

Manipur video: Supreme Court restrains CBI from recording victims' statements

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud to take up the matter at 2...

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid opposition protests on Manipur issue

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid opposition protests on Manipur issue

As soon as the House meets for the day, opposition members s...


Cities

View All

Sutlej reverting to its previous course

Sutlej reverting to its previous course

Registering property to cost more as stamp duty set to go up by 15%

SGPC-union stalemate continues

Shaheed Udham Singh remembered

Batala minor student raped by staff member

At 63.59MW, Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power generation

At 63.59MW, Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power generation

NIA raids house of KTF operative Paramjit Pamma in Mohali

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

July rain breaches 22-year record in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Rain effect: Delhi’s July air best in 5 years

Rain effect: Delhi’s July air best in 5 years

Man puts unemployed wife on payroll for 10 years, cheats firm of Rs 4.2 crore

Delhi cops bust fake call centre duping US citizens

Jalandhar dist admn’s failure to plug two bundh breaches angers villagers

Jalandhar district admn’s failure to plug two bundh breaches angers villagers

2 Nakodar village women caught selling drugs on camera

Gang duping NRIs through fake marriage profiles busted in Jalandhar

Flood destruction: BKU to protest against Punjab govt, hold rally in Chandigarh on Aug 5

Sanitation goes for a toss at Civil Hospital as Health Department looks other way

New urban estate to come up over 1,600 acres in city

New urban estate to come up over 1,600 acres in city

Veggie prices head north, hit common man's budget

GLADA demolishes 3 illegal colonies

MP Arora calls on PM Modi, pledges help for TB-free India

Another gangster lands in police net

Patiala MC begins drive to remove stray cattle

Patiala MC begins drive to remove stray cattle

Rs 90-cr bus stand to come up at Devigarh

Unable to pay fee, student kills self

Two-day cultural extravaganza concludes on musical note

On martyrdom day, rich tributes paid to Shaheed Udham Singh