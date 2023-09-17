 Apple has switched from its Lightning connector to USB-C — find out which is better and why they did it : The Tribune India

  • Science Technology
  • Apple has switched from its Lightning connector to USB-C — find out which is better and why they did it

Apple has switched from its Lightning connector to USB-C — find out which is better and why they did it

The Lightning charger was introduced by Apple in 2012 and first featured on the iPhone 5

Apple has switched from its Lightning connector to USB-C — find out which is better and why they did it

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

London, September 17

After many years of designing and selling a variety of different cables to power and charge its devices, Apple has slowly switched to USB-C chargers for all of its products.

The last device to swap is the iPhone, and it happened against Apple’s will. In October last year, the European Commission requested all phones and laptop producers switch to the USB-C connector (which had earlier been agreed on as a common standard).

Apple could have chosen to ignore the request and stop selling in the EU, or to produce versions with USB-C for the European single market only. Instead, it chose to comply and follow the EU rules everywhere. The common charger for all devices is thus becoming a reality, at least until the world moves completely to wireless charging.

A better standard

The Lightning charger was introduced by Apple in 2012 and first featured on the iPhone 5. It was the successor to the 30-pin dock connector introduced in 2003 for the first iPods and iPhones. Arguably, the key visible innovation of the Lightning cable was reversible ends.

This enabled the user to insert the charger into the dock without having to wonder whether it was oriented in the right way. It might seem trivial now, but this was not the case with any other charger. If you are using the standard USB port on your laptop now, you are likely to spend a lot of time plugging the cable in and taking it out in order to find the right orientation. You’re probably also complaining about how inconvenient it is. At least, that’s what I do.

The USB-C connector came out about two years after the Lightning. There was nothing particularly novel or remarkable about it compared to Apple’s cable. However, one notable feature was that it borrowed the Lightning connector's reversibility.

USB-C is just the name of the connector, not the entire cable. The cable and connector are part of a bigger technical specification called USB-4. USB-4 outperforms Lightning in every technical dimension conceivable. It can transfer data much more quickly: up to 40Gbps (gigabits per second) for USB-4 versus 480Mbps (megabits per second) for Lightning. It also charges devices more swiftly, to the point that Apple started selling Lightning to USB-C adaptors.

The main difference between the two, however, is that UBS-C is not proprietary. It was developed by a consortium called the USB implementer forum. This consortium is composed of companies such as Intel and Microsoft – and also Apple.

All of the USB standards can be used by any business. Apple, on the other hand, does not allow anyone else to use its proprietary accessories, unless they agree on a license. This means that USB-C is compatible with many more devices, including all recent Apple products, but not previously with the iPhone.

When it pays to be different

So, what's so special about the Lightning connection that made Apple stick with it for so long, despite repeated promises to join its competitors on a common standard? Why would Apple sabotage one of its own phones by keeping a substandard charging connection?

One possibility is that consumers are inattentive when they buy a phone, and do not directly factor in the cost of accessories such as chargers. If this is true, Apple would have needed these add-ons to remain proprietary and make sure no competitor could start offering them for a lower price. If so, forcing Apple to offer the better standard benefits all consumers.

The alternative explanation is that some consumers actually value the Lightning connection more. After all, the look is different, and Apple fans argue that it may be harder-wearing than other standards. It is also a signal of status and exclusivity.

We seem to have reached a stage in the market for smartphones where people who only care about everyday usage replace their device much less often. This is probably because technology is not evolving at the same pace it did in the past. Yet, it's also the case that demand for high end phones continues to increase.

This could be because they cater to a subset of consumers who either greatly value a marginally higher quality of camera or slightly bigger storage. But mostly, expensive phones are a way to signal social status.

People buy the latest phone not only because they want to own it, but also to be seen as owning one. This is certainly a factor that has helped Apple thrive because the company offers products that are visibly different from the cheaper alternative. And another sign of status for Apple users is having different accessories, including the proprietary chargers.

Apple has not always been so keen to reject common standards. Not only is it one of the participants in the USB consortium, but it is also the company that helped USB become the global standard by offering it on its first generation of iMacs.

At the time, however, Apple was the underdog in the market for personal computers, facing off against the tech giant Microsoft. And a big reason why many people did not buy Apple computers at the time was their fear they would not be compatible with Microsoft products.

At one point, Apple even went as far as developing tools to help users run Windows on their devices. At the time, it made sense to try to make your products as compatible as possible with those of the market leader.

In today's smartphone market, Apple is a leader, and may gain from not being compatible with other standards and products. The big question, however, is whether consumers benefit. If exclusivity is a way to block competition, then they probably don't. If consumers value exclusivity, or if it encourages Apple to innovate, then perhaps forced standardisation is not such a great idea.

By Renaud FoucartSenior Lecturer in Economics, Lancaster University Management School, Lancaster University   

The Conversation

#England #London

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

After PM Modi snub to Trudeau, Canada puts off trade mission to India

2
Entertainment

Dharmendra, Sunny Deol reach Rajveer's debut film set to show support, pics go viral

3
Diaspora

India condemns attack on Sikh high school student in Canada

4
Punjab

Pakistani court raises objection on reopening case of Bhagat Singh’s sentencing; constitution of larger bench

5
Sports

Skipper Babar, pace spearhead Shaheen get into a verbal spat after Pakistan's Asia Cup exit: Report

6
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Government announces scheme to provide collateral-free loan to small-scale enterprises

7
Punjab

Panchayat poll fiasco: Punjab mulls replacing AG Vinod Ghai over 'poor professional guidance'

8
Trending

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager

9
J & K

3 terrorists killed as infiltration bid foiled in J-K's Baramulla, Pak Army gave cover fire to infiltrators: Officials

10
Punjab

AAP claims SAD-BJP alliance ‘finalised’; Akalis slam misinformation

Don't Miss

View All
Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager
Trending

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager

10 all-time rain records broken in HP this monsoon
Himachal

10 all-time rain records broken in Himachal Pradesh this monsoon

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police
Amritsar

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Top News

Anantnag operation enters 5th day, security forces hunt for terrorists in Gadole forest area

Anantnag operation enters 5th day, security forces hunt for terrorists in Gadole forest area

Two-three ultras are believed to be trapped in the forest ar...

Battle lines drawn, all-party meeting today

Parliament session: Battle lines drawn, all-party meeting today

Government's declared agenda includes a discussion on 75 yea...

Asia Cup Final: Fans likely to witness full-fledged India-Sri Lanka match, no sign of rain in Colombo

Asia Cup Final: Fans likely to witness full-fledged India-Sri Lanka match, no sign of rain in Colombo

India vs Sri Lanka match promises a thrill-a-minute ride, wi...

PM Modi inaugurates Phase 1 of Convention and Expo Centre 'Yashobhoomi' at Dwarka, takes metro ride

PM Modi inaugurates Phase 1 of Convention and Expo Centre 'Yashobhoomi' at Dwarka, takes metro ride

'Yashobhoomi' will find its place among the world's largest ...

CWC meet: Unite and overthrow ‘dictatorial’ govt to save democracy, Kharge asks Congress leaders

CWC meet: Unite and overthrow ‘dictatorial’ govt to save democracy, Kharge asks Congress leaders

Congress chief accuses Modi Government of playing politics a...


Cities

View All

Greater Visakhapatnam councillors visit MC office

Greater Visakhapatnam councillors visit MC office

‘Parkash Purb’ of Guru Granth Sahib celebrated at Golden Temple, Amritsar

Hold SGPC elections, SAD (A) chief Simranjit Singh Mann tells Centre

MC to set up fire station at Focal Point

Stray dog menace irks Ward No. 59 residents

25-yr-old killed over old enmity

25-yr-old killed over old enmity

Cotton sells above MSP, Punjab farmers upbeat

Chandigarh: Decks cleared for shorter airport route, Banwarilal Purohit gives consent to land acquisition

Chandigarh: Decks cleared for shorter airport route, Banwarilal Purohit gives consent to land acquisition

Bumpy ride on Chandigarh’s roads to turn smooth

3 snatchers in net in Chandigarh; four cases cracked

Flesh trade: Sector 32 spa raided, 3 held

Chandigarh seals 7 liquor vends over non-payment of licence fee

PM Narendra Modi to unveil YashoBhoomi today

PM Narendra Modi to unveil YashoBhoomi today

Noida lift crash toll 8; pvt firm’s official held

Eight candidates in fray for DUSU’s presidency

Son of AAP halqa in-charge, friend ‘beat up’ Dalit youth

Jalandhar: Son of AAP halqa in-charge, friend ‘beat up’ Dalit youth

Rough ride: Sultanpur Lodhi villagers see no end to their ordeal since the floods

Man kills friend on suspicion of illicit relations with wife, nabbed

Two held with intoxicant tablets

Suspended cop found dead at house

North India’s first dog park opens in Punjab’s Ludhiana

North India’s first dog park opens in Punjab’s Ludhiana

Industry upbeat as more sops to boost trade announced by Punjab CM

2 BDPOs among 12 booked in fraud case

Ludhiana: Two nabbed, 9 motorcycles recovered

Bribe case: Ludhiana MC worker attacked

Avail loans up to Rs 50K under PM scheme, Patiala MP tells vendors

Avail loans up to Rs 50K under PM scheme, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur tells vendors

70 take part in 2-day training module for school principals

NSS volunteers hold cycle rally in Patiala, pitch for cleanliness

Railway Board member visits locomotive unit in Patiala

Flesh trade racket busted, 8 arrested