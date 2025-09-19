DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Science & Technology / Apple iPhone 17 hits shelves in India; Bengaluru sees early morning rush

Apple iPhone 17 hits shelves in India; Bengaluru sees early morning rush

Excited shoppers queue up early outside the new Apple Hebbal store at Mall of Asia to purchase the iPhone 17 series on launch day
article_Author
PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 10:02 AM Sep 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A person holds Apple’s new iPhone 17 series at an Apple Store. Reuters Photo
Advertisement

Customers thronged the Apple store here on Friday morning as the company’s iPhone 17 series went on sale.

Advertisement

Excited shoppers queued up early outside the recently opened Apple Hebbal store at Mall of Asia to purchase the newly launched iPhone 17 lineup along with the latest Apple Watch and AirPods.

One of the customers, Mohammad Suhail, who purchased an iPhone 17 said that it was “nice to have a store in Bengaluru.”

Advertisement

“We are very excited. The service is very nice... I have been an early buyer for the last few years. We have been waiting since last week. We booked four phones, and this model is comparatively better than the last three models...” he said.

On September 2, Apple opened its first retail store in Bengaluru, marking its debut in South India and the company’s third outlet in the country.

Advertisement

According to the company, the store offers customers the full range of Apple products, services, and support, along with free Today at Apple sessions designed to help users get the most out of their devices.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts