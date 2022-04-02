Apple may launch MacBook Air in second half of 2022

San Francisco, April 2
Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly developing a 13.6-inch MacBook Air which is expected to be launched in the second half of 2022.
The new MacBook Air will feature a slightly larger 13.6-inch display versus the current 13.3-inch model, display industry consultant Ross Young said in a tweet.
The next MacBook Air is expected to be thinner and lighter, and it could come in colour options similar to the 24-inch iMac colour options, like blue, green, pink, silver, yellow, orange, and purple.In addition, it may also feature off-white bezels and a matching off-white keyboard rather than black.
The 2022 MacBook Air will feature USB C ports, a 30W power adapter, full-sized function keys, multiple external display support, and a MagSafe charging connector.
The Cupertino-based tech giant recently unveiled a completely reimagined MacBook Pro powered by the all-new M1 Pro and M1 Max -- the first pro chips designed for the Mac -- in 14- and 16-inch models.
MacBook Pro delivers groundbreaking processing, graphics, and machine learning (ML) performance whether running on battery or plugged in, as well as amazing battery life, the company said in a statement.
The new MacBook Pro also features a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, a wide range of ports for advanced connectivity, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and the best audio system in a notebook. — IANS
