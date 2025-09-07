A total lunar eclipse, popularly known as the ‘Blood Moon’, is set to grace the night skies for 82 minutes tonight, with India among the best locations in the world to witness the phenomenon.

What will happen during the eclipse

A total lunar eclipse will occur when the Earth will align perfectly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow over the lunar surface and turning it red-orange.

The eclipse will be visible across much of Asia, Western Australia, and partially across Europe, Africa, eastern Australia and New Zealand. Nearly 85 per cent of the world’s population will be able to see at least part of the event, weather permitting.

Best time to view in India

Skywatchers in India will be treated to a full view of the eclipse from start to finish, with totality – the period when the Moon is fully immersed in Earth’s umbral shadow – lasting 82 minutes.

Below are the key timings for Indian viewers (IST):

· 8:58 pm, September 7 – Penumbral eclipse begins

· 9:57 pm, September 7 – Partial eclipse begins

· 11:00 pm, September 7 – Total eclipse (Blood Moon) begins

· 11:41 pm, September 7 – Maximum eclipse

· 12:22 am, September 8 – Total eclipse ends

· 1:26 am, September 8 – Partial eclipse ends

· 2:25 am, September 8 – Penumbral eclipse ends

Unlike a solar eclipse, lunar eclipses are completely safe to observe with the naked eye, with no protective gear required. Astronomy enthusiasts may still prefer telescopes or binoculars for closer viewing and photography.

Best places to watch in India

The eclipse will be visible from cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad.

People in Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh; Sariska, Rajasthan; Nubra Valley, Ladakh; Matheran, Maharashtra; Rann of Kutch, Gujarat; Coorg, Karnataka; Neil Island, Andaman and Nicobar, will have the best view.

Why you shouldn’t miss it

With most of Asia under clear skies during this period, the lunar eclipse is expected to become a major astronomical and cultural event, especially as it coincides with festive periods in some regions.

The next total lunar eclipse visible from India won’t occur for several years, making September 7-8, 2025, a date to remember for stargazers.

“You don’t need fancy equipment — just look up, and let the Moon do the magic,” said one astronomy educator in Bengaluru.