Blue Star arm starts new refurbishment facility for medical diagnostic equipment

New Delhi, April 2
Cooling products maker Blue Star on Saturday said its wholly-owned subsidiary Blue Star Engineering & Electronics Ltd has started a new refurbishment facility for medical diagnostic equipment.
Bhiwandi, Maharashtra-based facility, which was inaugurated on Saturday, is equipped to refurbish a wide array of pre-owned medical diagnostic imaging systems, including CT (Computed Tomography) scanners, and Permanent MagnetI and SuperconI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) machines, a company statement said.
"Through this new set-up, the company intends to make available, affordable high-quality medical diagnostic imaging equipment across Tier 2, 3, and 4 towns in India to cater to the increasing need for affordable diagnostic imaging machines in these towns," it said.
Blue Star Engineering & Electronics CEO Prem Kalliath said, "Refurbished equipment is an economical and environment-friendly solution that can make healthcare available to all Indians. At Blue Star E&E we are committed to understanding the needs of radiologists, and thereby recommending the right solution that fits their requirements as well as their budgets.” Blue Star Engineering & Electronics is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Blue Star India, managing the company's professional electronics and industrial systems business.
