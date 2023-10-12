CERT-In issues high severity vulnerability warning for Google Chrome; advises users to apply updates

New Delhi, October 12
CERT-In has issued a high-severity rated warning cautioning against "multiple vulnerabilities" in popular web browser Google Chrome, which could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code and cause denial of service condition on targeted system.
In a vulnerability note issued on Wednesday, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) said a remote attacker could exploit certain vulnerabilities by sending a specially crafted request on the targeted system, and advised users to "apply appropriate updates as mentioned by the vendor".
Giving technical details, it said the software affected are "Google Chrome versions prior to 118.0.5993.70/.71 for Windows" and "Google Chrome versions prior to 118.0.5993.70 for Mac and Linux".
"Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome which could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code and cause denial of Services (DoS) condition on the targeted system," CERT-In said on its website, which lists and updates users with vulnerability notes and advisories.
CERT-In is the national nodal agency for responding to computer security incidents as and when they strike.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
First lot of Indians wishing to return from Israel to fly out on Thursday, no fares charged
About 230 Indians living in Israel will be leaving for India...
Israel targets elite Hamas unit in Gaza strikes as US Secretary of State Blinken heads to region
15 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes at Gaza refuge...
Termination of 26-week pregnancy: 'We can’t kill the child', says Supreme Court
Three-judge Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud says unborn chil...
High-level inquiry ordered into Bihar rail accident, many trains diverted as restoration works continue
23 coaches of the train, on the way to Assam from Delhi, der...
'Suddenly, all of us started getting tossed': Passengers recall Bihar train accident horror
4 AC coaches, all of which have jumped the rails but remaine...