CERT-In says some Samsung mobile phones vulnerable, advises urgent update

New Delhi, December 15
The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a warning for some Samsung mobile phones, highlighting multiple vulnerabilities.
The warning highlighted critical security issues affecting Samsung Mobile Android versions 11, 12, 13, and 14.
These vulnerabilities were rated high due to their potential impact and ease of exploitation.
"Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Samsung products which could allow an attacker to bypass implemented security restrictions, access sensitive information and execute arbitrary code on the targeted system," said the CERT-In in its advisory.
Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities may allow an attacker to access device SIM PIN, read sandbox data of AR Emoji, bypass Knox Guard lock via changing system time and gain access to sensitive information, execute arbitrary code and compromise the targeted system, the advisory added.
These vulnerabilities are diverse and impact various components of the Samsung ecosystem, as detailed in the CERT-In advisory.
To mitigate the risks associated with these vulnerabilities, users are advised to promptly apply the security updates provided by Samsung in their official security advisory. Until the update is applied, users are also advised to exercise caution while using the affected devices, especially when interacting with untrusted sources or unknown applications.
