Changing pattern of summer temp is baffling weather scientists

IANS

Lucknow, June 20

Weather scientists are unable to understand the baffling changes in the pattern of temperatures in June.

According to a study, temperatures in 29 districts of central UP and Bundelkhand have been rising to such an extent that mercury readings, generally seen at noon, are being recorded in the morning hours of June for the past three years.

"Since night temperatures are on the higher side in several districts of east UP, hence people start feeling the intensity of the heat from 9 a.m. in the morning which we would otherwise experience in the afternoon," said Mohd Danish, Met Lucknow office in-charge.

June saw a clear shift in the time at which temperatures started increasing.

The CS Azad University for Agriculture and Technology weather scientists said that this change, coupled with high temperature and high moisture content, was disrupting the life cycle of insects.

"The insects that we had not seen in May and June are now visible in these two months, particularly the ones that are attracted by light. This, in turn, was disturbing the time of ripening of fruits and vegetables," the scientists added.

Alok Dhawan, director, Centre of Biomedical Research that works for patient care says that an increase in temperature definitely impacts the life cycle of insects.

"The fluctuation in temperature has been surprising since November last, but the changes noticed in May and June are worrying and need to be understood better, keeping the future in mind," said Dr S.N. Sunil Pandey, principal weather scientist of university.

He added that surprisingly, the maximum and minimum temperature in May was below normal.

He said that the temperature gradually increases from the morning till it peaks between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. before it begins settling down.

"In the past three years, we have observed that the temperature that should have been at 12 p.m. is recorded now at 9 a.m. If this happens during the monsoon it is normal, but this in May and June is quite disturbing," he said.