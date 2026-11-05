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Home / Science & Technology / Delhi conducts 2 cloud-seeding trials, weighs artificial rain after Diwali

Delhi conducts 2 cloud-seeding trials, weighs artificial rain after Diwali

With AQI nearing 400, government explores artificial rainfall on two to three dates, including Chhath, to combat post-festival pollution

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:58 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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With Delhi’s air quality deteriorating ahead of Diwali and the possibility of a further pollution spike after the festival, the government has completed two cloud-seeding trials in the past fortnight and is considering attempts to induce artificial rain on two to three dates in the coming days, including Chhath.

Both trials were conducted in the vicinity of Delhi airport as part of the government’s efforts to explore artificial rainfall as a temporary measure to combat the city’s seasonal pollution. Further exercises are under consideration, though no official announcement is expected before Diwali.

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A notable feature of the latest exercises was the altitude at which they were conducted. The trials and cloud-seeding operations were carried out at approximately 30,000 metres, compared with around 10,000 metres during last year’s exercise.

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The proposed intervention comes as Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has approached the 400 mark, with a thick haze enveloping several parts of the capital. Several monitoring stations have recorded readings in the severe category, raising concerns about the impact of additional emissions during the festival.

Firecracker emissions could add to the existing pollution load caused by vehicular emissions, construction dust and industrial activity, besides stubble burning in neighbouring states. Low wind speeds and unfavourable weather conditions could further hamper the dispersal of pollutants, allowing particulate matter to remain suspended in the atmosphere.

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Cloud seeding is a weather modification technique in which substances such as silver iodide or salts are introduced into moisture-bearing clouds to encourage condensation or ice-crystal formation. Under suitable atmospheric conditions, the process can potentially trigger rainfall.

Rainfall can help wash suspended particulate matter out of the atmosphere, providing temporary relief from pollution. However, the proposed exercises remain under consideration, with the government yet to confirm the dates or announce a final plan.

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