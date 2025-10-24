Delhi is set for its first artificial rain through cloud seeding, potentially on October 29, according to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

A trial flight over Burari successfully tested the system, releasing silver iodide and sodium chloride into clouds.

The project is a collaboration between the Delhi government and IIT-Kanpur, with support from IMD and IITM Pune.

Five cloud-seeding trials are planned in northwest Delhi to reduce particulate pollution during the post-Diwali smog season.

Operations have approval from DGCA and follow strict safety and air traffic protocols.

How artificial rain works:

Cloud seeding involves releasing substances like silver iodide or sodium chloride into clouds.

These particles act as nuclei, encouraging water droplets to condense and grow, forming raindrops.

Rainfall depends on sufficient moisture in the clouds—usually around 50 per cent or higher.

Aircraft equipped with pyrotechnic flares disperse these substances safely over target areas.

This initiative represents a scientific approach to fighting Delhi’s winter pollution by attempting to wash particulate matter from the atmosphere.