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Home / Science & Technology / Discovery of hidden link between Sun layers to help understand space weather that impact satellites, communication systems

Discovery of hidden link between Sun layers to help understand space weather that impact satellites, communication systems

This study opens a new window for exploring the Sun’s internal dynamics through radio astronomy

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Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:48 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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Astronomers have discovered a hidden connection between the Sun’s surface and its upper layers that opens new inroads to understand space weather phenomena affecting satellites, communication systems, navigation networks and even power grids on Earth.

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This study opens a new window for exploring the Sun’s internal dynamics through radio astronomy.

For many years, scientists have known that the Sun has a slow but steady flow of hot gas or plasma that moves from its equator toward the poles. This movement, known as the ‘meridional flow’, acts like a giant conveyor belt that helps transport the Sun’s magnetic fields across its surface.

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It plays an important role in controlling the Sun’s 11-year solar cycle which influences the appearance of sunspots and other forms of solar activity. Until now, however, this flow had only been observed in the Sun’s lower atmospheric layers.

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