 Early universe five times slower, study finds, adds to space expansion proof : The Tribune India

  • Science Technology
  • Early universe five times slower, study finds, adds to space expansion proof

Early universe five times slower, study finds, adds to space expansion proof

While this study confirmed Einstein’s picture of an expanding universe, it contrasted earlier studies failing to identify the time dilation of distant quasars

Early universe five times slower, study finds, adds to space expansion proof

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, July 4

A second, in the infant universe right after the Big Bang, would take five of those of the present day universe before it passed, a new research has found, unlocking one of the Einstein’s expanding universe’s mysteries.

“Looking back to a time when the universe was just over a billion years old, we see time appearing to flow five times slower,” said lead author of the study, Geraint Lewis, University of Sydney, Australia.

“If you were there, in this infant universe, one second would seem like one second – but from our position, more than 12 billion years into the future, that early time appears to drag,” said Lewis.

While Einstein’s general theory of relativity says that the more distant the object being observed, such as an ancient universe, the slower it runs than the present day, peering back that far in time has proved elusive.

Examining details of 190 quasars, or hyperactive supermassive black holes at the centres of early galaxies, over two decades, the astronomers rolled back the time horizon to a tenth of its current stage and confirmed that the universe appeared to speed up as it aged. The study is published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

“Thanks to Einstein, we know that time and space are intertwined and, since the dawn of time in the singularity of the Big Bang, the universe has been expanding.

“This expansion of space means that our observations of the early universe should appear to be much slower than time flows today.

“In this paper, we have established that back to about a billion years after the Big Bang,” said Lewis.

Lewis and team combined the observations from quasars taken at different colours, they were able to standardise the ‘ticking’ of each quasar.

Applying statistical analysis, they found the expansion of the universe imprinted on each quasar’s ticking.

“With these exquisite data, we were able to chart the tick of the quasar clocks, revealing the influence of expanding space,” Lewis said.

Astronomers have previously established this slow-motion universe back to about half the universe’s age using supernovae, or massive exploding stars.

But while exceedingly bright, supernovae are difficult to observe at the immense distances needed to peer into the early universe.

“Where supernovae act like a single flash of light, making them easier to study, quasars are more complex, like an ongoing firework display.

“What we have done is unravel this firework display, showing that quasars, too, can be used as standard markers of time for the early universe,” said Lewis.

While this study confirmed Einstein’s picture of an expanding universe, it contrasted earlier studies failing to identify the time dilation of distant quasars, which led to questions about quasars’ cosmological nature and the idea of expanding space.

“With these new data and analysis, however, we’ve been able to find the elusive tick of the quasars and they behave just as Einstein’s relativity predicts,” he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Comment

The super-rich have taken it all away from others

2
Delhi

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

3
Jalandhar

Land, houses on sale: Kapurthala village bears brunt of foreign dreams

4
Comment

There can be no place for bigamy in Uniform Civil Code

5
Himachal

Tug of war over Chandigarh intensifies between Himachal, Punjab

6
Comment

PM Modi’s France visit critical for Indian Navy

7
Comment

Let Goa be, for everyone’s sake

8
Nation

Sharad Pawar denies blessing Ajit revolt, sacks Praful Patel, Tatkare; displays show of strength post-split

9
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Manipur needs a political solution

10
Punjab

Dream come true, farmers of Punjab get canal water after decades: Water Resources Minister

Don't Miss

View All
25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Top News

Sunil Jakhar appointed Punjab BJP president

BJP starts overhaul: Sunil Jakhar is Punjab chief, minister Kishan Reddy is Telangana head

Purandeshwari is Andhra Pradesh head while Jharkhand BJP wil...

We have to fight together against terrorism that may be in any form or manifestation: PM Modi at SCO virtual summit

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

With Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif listening, Modi ...

India summons Canadian High Commissioner in Delhi over Khalistani extremists threatening Indian diplomats in Canada in propaganda material

India summons Canadian High Commissioner in Delhi over Khalistani extremists threatening Indian diplomats in Canada

There was the circulation of Khalistani posters online which...

Canada assures India of safety of diplomats after Khalistani posters name Indian officials

Canada assures India of safety of diplomats after Khalistani posters name Indian officials

The statement by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly come...

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

Shah Rukh Khan hurt his nose while shooting for undisclosed ...


Cities

View All

Pak-sponsored narco-terror case: NIA attaches Amritsar house of accused

Pak-sponsored narco-terror case: NIA attaches house of two brothers in Amritsar

PCCTU slams govt as salary of college teachers not released

Farmers protest proposal to rename health facilities

Tanki Wali park at Friends Colony needs infra overhaul

Trafficking trail: 10 months on, Amritsar-based woman rescued from Iraq

Two gangsters arrested after encounter in Talwandi Sabo

Two gangsters arrested after encounter in Talwandi Sabo

Big respite for two-wheeler buyers

Big respite for two-wheeler buyers in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC fresh effort to curb polythene menace at Apni Mandis

85% quota for Chandigarh students in govt schools due to limited seats: Punjab and Haryana High Court told

Stray Canine Menace: Two attacked by same pack of stray dogs in 2 days at Sector 28, Chandigarh

12 hospitalised after gas leak near Lalru

Kejriwal kingpin of liquor scam, corruption took place at his behest: BJP

Kejriwal kingpin of liquor scam, corruption took place at his behest: BJP

Citing irregularities, L-G sacks 400 experts engaged by govt

Former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia's wife admitted to hospital

Jaishankar meets ‘Shaheed’ Tikalal Taploo’s kin

RRTS Project: SC questions Delhi Govt’s spending on ads

Two women killed as truck rams into auto

Two women killed as truck rams into auto

Land, houses on sale: Kapurthala village bears brunt of foreign dreams

State of Parks: Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar park in Jalandhar a victim of official apathy, neglect

Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for making Kali Bein pollution-free by November 27

15 caught stealing power, fined Rs 9 lakh

Industrial investment dips to five-year low in Ludhiana district

Industrial investment dips to five-year low in Ludhiana district

MC soft-pedalling on illegal constructions in Ludhiana: Audit

Ludhiana civic body yet to contain dog bite incidents in city areas

Monsoon season: Ludhiana MC sets up 24x7 flood control room

Three armed miscreants target morning walker, loot money after assault

Bishan Nagar tubewell yet to be made operational

Bishan Nagar tubewell in Patiala yet to be made operational

Four thermal units shut, PSPCL claims no power shortage

3 youths arrested with stolen two-wheelers in Patiala

Fatehgarh Sahib residents sensitised to dengue