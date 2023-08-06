Elon Musk says fight with Mark Zuckerberg will be live-streamed on X

August 6
Elon Musk said in a social media post that his fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg would be live-streamed on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
The social media moguls have been egging each other into a mixed martial arts cage match in Las Vegas since June.
"Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans," Musk said in post on X early on Sunday morning, without giving any further details.
Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Musk's post.
