Gold nano-particles can help develop smarter biosensors, drug delivery systems: Study
Scientists have found that the use of gold nano-particles can help develop smarter bio-sensors, better diagnostic tools and more reliable drug delivery systems because of the manner in which they behave when they are exposed to certain molecules and salts.
Scientists from SN Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences have found a way to control this aggregation or clustering. Understanding the factors governing gold nano-particle aggregation is crucial for optimising plasmonic sensors and enhancing detection methodologies, the researchers said in their study that has been published in Analytical Chemistry, a peer-reviewed scientific journal published by the American Chemical Society.
“This study provides critical insights into the physicochemical interactions governing nano-particle stability, which can inform the development of advanced nano-biosensors. Our findings contribute to a deeper understanding of gold nano-particle aggregation mechanisms and offer new perspectives for designing responsive plasmonic systems for biomedical and analytical applications,” the researchers said.
The team employed a highly sensitive optical technique called Evanescent Wave Cavity Ringdown Spectroscopy to study this. They found that LT stabilised the GH ions, softening their effect and leading to slower aggregation and a new, open structure.
