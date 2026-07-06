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Home / Science & Technology / Gold rings around 2,000 years old found during dig at Thailand archaeological site

Gold rings around 2,000 years old found during dig at Thailand archaeological site

One ring found was engraved with characters believed to be Bhrami script, an ancient Indian writing system

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Bangkok, Updated At : 01:02 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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Two gold rings aged around 2,000 years old were discovered during an excavation at a new archaeological site in western Thailand, officials said.

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The rings were found with human bones during an ongoing dig at the Don Yai Thong archaeological site in Phetchaburi province last week, the Thai government's Fine Arts Department said in a statement.

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One ring found was engraved with characters believed to be Bhrami script, an ancient Indian writing system. An initial assessment by experts identified the script reading as "pusarakhitasa," meaning "the one protected by Pushya," said to be one of the most auspicious zodiac signs in Indian astronomy, the department said.

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The other ring found with the same skeletal remains is a plain gold ring without any pattern. Experts believe the rings' owner may have been a merchant of the Indian ancient caste system Vaishyas, the department said.

The Don Yai Thong archaeological site, about 130 kilometres southwest of the capital Bangkok, was discovered early this year after residents found pieces of ancient bronze drums in a rice field, leading to further excavation.

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The site was dated to a late prehistoric era in Thailand, a period of human settlement also known as the Iron Age, established to be around 1,500 to 2,500 years ago.

Since February, archaeologists have discovered eight human skeletons, bronze and gold jewelry, pottery and other artifacts indicating a ceremonial burial of wealthy people or members of the society's upper classes.

The excavation is expected to be complete in another month, with plans to showcase the archaeological finds to the public, the Fine Arts Department said.

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