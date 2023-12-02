Google reaches $27 million settlement with employees over unfair labour practices

San Francisco, December 2
Tech giant Google has reached a $27 million settlement with employees who accused it of unfair labour practices, the media reported.
According to a report in Semafor that looked into California state court documents, this is a record for the largest agreement of its kind.
The Google case was filed under California’s Private Attorneys General Act.
“The 2016 lawsuit was among the first glimpses of employee activism that swept through the tech industry over the past seven years,” the report said late on Friday.
Most of the settlement, which is still subject to court approval, would go to the state, with around 1,00,000 Google employees getting around $20 to $70 each, depending on how long they’ve worked at the company.
“The purpose of the Act is to punish the companies, rather than compensate employees, the report said.
“While we strongly believe in the legitimacy of our policies, after nearly eight years of litigation, Google decided that resolution of the matter, without any admission of wrongdoing, is in the best interest of everyone,” a Google spokesperson was quoted as saying.
The lawsuit was filed after the termination of a worker at Google-owned Nest, who was fired for posting complaints about the company’s management on Facebook.
