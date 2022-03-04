Google tests darker 'dark mode' for its Android app

The new shade still is not the same as the one presented in Google's test of a pitch-black dark mode on desktops last month, reports The Verge

Google tests darker 'dark mode' for its Android app

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

IANS

San Francisco, March 4

Tech giant Google is testing a darker dark mode for its Android search app, media reports say.

Rather, the one spotted in the mobile app is darker than the usual dark gray but still lighter than pitch black.

The new dark mode in Google's mobile app could be more attractive for devices with OLED displays looking to save battery life, or who just prefer to use dark mode more, the report said.

Android Police said that the new shade is available Google's latest 13.8 beta in the Google Play Store which you can get via APKMirror, an archive that allows Android users to download items not readily available on their device, or go the official route by joining the beta test group.

After Google confirmed that it was testing dark mode on desktops last year, the company confirmed a wide rollout of dark mode for Google Search in February for its desktop users, the report said.

Though users can access the app's new colour shade on their own, a wider release could take months to get to more people officially.

