Govt launches ‘FloodWatch’ app for real-time flood updates

New Delhi, August 17

Amid a rise in flood-related incidents in the country, including loss of life and property, the government Thursday launched an app to disseminate real-time information on the flood situation in affected areas.

The 'FloodWatch' app, will collect data from 338 stations to send real-time flood updates across 23 states and Union Territories, Central Water Commission (CWC) Chairperson Kushvinder Vohra said.

The app aims to use mobile phones to spread flood-related information and even provides forecasts for up to 7 days, Vohra said while launching 'FloodWatch'.

The app uses advanced technologies such as satellite data analysis, mathematical modelling, and real-time monitoring to deliver accurate and timely flood forecasts, he added.

"The app's user-friendly interface will make it easy for anyone to stay informed and minimise risk during flood events," Vohra said.

'FloodWatch' will send out alert messages and flood forecasts in both written and audio formats, the CWC chief said.

The app currently provides updates in English and Hindi but will soon be expanded to other regional languages, Vohra said.

This in-house built app by the CWC, is however, yet to connect with flood-hit Himachal Pradesh and its services will be available in the state within six months, he added.