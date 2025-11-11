Himachal, Punjabi universities' researchers discover 3 new species of rock ant

Myrmecologists from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) and Punjabi University, Patiala, have discovered three new species of rock ant in Arunachal Pradesh, according to an HPU statement.

Advertisement

A myrmecologist is a scientist who studies ants. They are specialists in myrmecology, which is the branch of entomology concerned with the study of ants and their social behaviour, ecology and role in ecosystems.

Advertisement

The three new species of rock ant, which were until now unknown to science, discovered in Arunachal Pradesh have been named Temnothorax arunachalensis, Temnothorax boltoni and Temnothorax pangchenensis.

Advertisement

The discovery has been published in the journal Sociobiology, the HPU said in the statement issued on Tuesday.

The scientists Joginder Rilta, assistant professor at HPU's bio-sciences department, has been working in the field of ant taxonomy since 2012 with the 'Ant Man of India', Professor Himender Bharti from Punjabi University.

Advertisement

It is very interesting to note that Temnothorax arunachalensis has been named after its type locality, and Temnothorax boltoni has been named in honour of Barry Bolton, a pioneer in ant classification.

Temnothorax pangchenensis embodies the value of conservation. Pangchen, in the Monpa language, means free from all sins. The Monpa tribes inhabiting the area play a significant role in conserving biodiversity in the region.