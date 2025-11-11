DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Science & Technology / Himachal, Punjabi universities' researchers discover 3 new species of rock ant

Himachal, Punjabi universities' researchers discover 3 new species of rock ant

They have been named Temnothorax arunachalensis, Temnothorax boltoni and Temnothorax pangchenensis

article_Author
PTI
Shimla, Updated At : 07:58 PM Nov 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representative pic. iStock
Advertisement

Myrmecologists from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) and Punjabi University, Patiala, have discovered three new species of rock ant in Arunachal Pradesh, according to an HPU statement.

Advertisement

A myrmecologist is a scientist who studies ants. They are specialists in myrmecology, which is the branch of entomology concerned with the study of ants and their social behaviour, ecology and role in ecosystems.

Advertisement

The three new species of rock ant, which were until now unknown to science, discovered in Arunachal Pradesh have been named Temnothorax arunachalensis, Temnothorax boltoni and Temnothorax pangchenensis.

Advertisement

The discovery has been published in the journal Sociobiology, the HPU said in the statement issued on Tuesday.

The scientists Joginder Rilta, assistant professor at HPU's bio-sciences department, has been working in the field of ant taxonomy since 2012 with the 'Ant Man of India', Professor Himender Bharti from Punjabi University.

Advertisement

It is very interesting to note that Temnothorax arunachalensis has been named after its type locality, and Temnothorax boltoni has been named in honour of Barry Bolton, a pioneer in ant classification.

Temnothorax pangchenensis embodies the value of conservation. Pangchen, in the Monpa language, means free from all sins. The Monpa tribes inhabiting the area play a significant role in conserving biodiversity in the region.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts