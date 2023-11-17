Honda CB350 retro classic launched; check price, colour options, specifications Honda

New Delhi, November 17
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Friday introduced the all-new retro classic CB350 motorcycle, aimed at offering a timeless classic design to customers.
Honda CB350 will cost Rs 1,99,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for a unit for the DLX variant, and Rs 217,800 for the DLX Pro variant (ex-showroom, Delhi), the HMSI said in a release.
The styling quotient is further enhanced by an all-LED lighting system (round LED headlamp, LED winkers and LED tail lamp), it said.
Commenting on the launch, Yogesh Mathur, HMSI Director (Sales and Marketing) said, “The introduction of All-New CB350 marks yet another significant milestone for our flourishing premium motorcycle business vertical. Ever since its launch, Honda’s middle-weight 350cc motorcycles have delighted customers across various markets. Together with our widespread network of premium BigWing dealerships, we are confident that the new CB350 will offer an exhilarating experience to buyers. Bookings are now open and deliveries will begin soon.”
Customers can book this motorcycle at their nearest ‘BigWing’ dealerships, and deliveries will commence soon.
“We are absolutely thrilled to expand our mid-size 350 cc motorcycle line-up with the launch of all-new CB350. It proudly takes forward the rich legacy of Honda’s CB DNA and will provide the joy of riding to our customers. We are confident that the launch of this retro classic motorcycle will excite new buyers to join the ever-growing CB family,” Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President and CEO, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI).
The newly launched Honda CB350 also features split seats which give it an authentic classic appeal. The bike is being offered in five attractive colours with a choice of metallic and matte shades. They are precious red metallic, pearl igneous black, matte crust metallic, matte marshal green metallic and matte dune brown.
To ensure comfort, the CB350 is equipped with large-section telescopic front forks and pressurized nitrogen-charged rear suspension.
Honda is also providing a special 10-year warranty package (three-year standard + seven-year optional) on the product to offer a peace of mind ownership experience to customers.
