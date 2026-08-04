Humans, primates may share geometric intuition, study suggests

A new study finds that monkeys and humans may think about geometric relationships in fundamentally the same way, challenging the traditional notion that geometry lies beyond the abilities of primates.

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Researchers, including those from the Carnegie Mellon University, US, offered olive baboons and rhesus macaques nutritious fruit snacks in exchange for participation in a touch-screen matching game of two-dimensional geometric shapes.

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The monkeys had to find the correct match based on geometric similarity alone.

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“That might seem easy, but it’s actually pretty difficult, because there are no distinctive features among the objects, no major differences in colour, or size or form,” senior author Jessica Cantlon, cognitive neuroscientist in Carnegie Mellon University’s department of psychology and neuroscience institute, said.

The same experiment was performed with dozens of preschoolers (ages three to six) at Carnegie Mellon University’s Children’s School, as well as 79 adults from Bolivia’s indigenous Tsimane’ people, who are known not to undergo the same formal schooling as in the US. Twenty-one American adults were also tested.

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The researchers discovered that across all the groups—two species of non-human primates, human children and adult humans—there was a clear continuity in terms of how primates and humans thought about basic geometry.

“What surprised us wasn’t just that monkeys could do the task. It was that monkeys, children and adults seemed to think about geometric relationships in fundamentally the same way. That suggests these intuitions are part of the basic architecture of the primate mind,” Cantlon said.

The authors wrote, “Our findings reveal that monkeys share geometric representations with humans, suggesting the origin of geometric intuition is shared among primates.” They added that a popular explanation for the human distinctiveness for geometry is that humans rely on discrete, symbolic features to encode geometric shapes, while other primates depend only on continuous perceptual features.

“The current study challenges this view,” the team said.

Cantlon said geometric intuition is something humans eventually turn into mathematics and science.

“So if we want to understand how children learn geometry, we need to understand what they bring to the table before formal instruction begins. This study suggests that children start with deep, evolutionarily ancient intuitions about shape and space,” the senior author said.

“Education can build on those intuitions instead of treating geometry as something that has to be taught from scratch,” Cantlon said.